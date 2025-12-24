Jalgaon: 'Honesty, Hard Work, Humility Key To Success', NAAC Director Tells NMU Graduates |

Jalgaon: Professor Ganesan Kannabiran, Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, stated at the convocation ceremony of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University that if students adopt the three qualities of honesty, tireless hard work, and humility, they are sure to achieve success in life. He added that the new National Education Policy will be instrumental in helping students become excellent citizens.



The 34th convocation ceremony of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University was held on Tuesday, December 23. Professor Ganesan Kannabiran was speaking on this occasion during his convocation address. Present on the dais were Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.T. Ingle, Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil, Director of Examinations and Evaluation Board Prof. Yogesh Patil, and members of the Management Council.



Prof. Ganesan Kannabiran further said that the National Education Policy has improved India's current education system and the quality of higher education. The Indian economy is the fourth largest economy in the world. Therefore, we should now focus on creating jobs rather than just seeking them.

Traditional education systems focused on knowledge-based concepts and theories and rarely developed skills, job research, and the ability to apply knowledge for innovation, but the new education policy has changed this trend. It emphasizes practical orientation, fieldwork, internships, and projects based on real-world problems.



In today's world, jobs are more closely linked to skills than just academic qualifications. Therefore, the development of necessary skills for employment should be an integral part of curriculum design and implementation. Job skills are mainly of two types: soft skills and hard skills.

Hard skills focus on fundamental subject-specific skills related to the chosen course of study, while soft skills complement and support hard skills. According to the New Education Policy 2020, the objective of education is not limited to intellectual development alone, but also includes character building and developing well-rounded, balanced individuals.



The need of the hour is to develop social skills based on global citizenship, especially as India is progressing economically. India is a country rich in diversity, with different languages, cultures, and climatic conditions. We are united as one nation. It is our need to enable students to understand global problems and make them active participants in building an inclusive, tolerant, safe, and sustainable society.

He also stated that global citizenship develops as an integral part of holistic education and is achieved in various forms according to the New Education Policy 2020.



Today, yoga has become an integral part of human life. Through yoga and meditation, inner strength is enhanced. This leads to the all-round development of students and is effective for everyone; therefore, every student should practice yoga.

This university has made excellent progress in just 35 years by taking decisions in the best interest of the students and has also implemented the new education policy exceptionally well. The university has also made a name for itself at the national level.



In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari addressed the graduates, advising them to always be honest, patriotic, and to always practice the motto "Nation First." While presenting a review of the university's development, he provided information about the innovative initiatives and academic progress of the past year, stating that the university has received national recognition and that its students have earned honors at the national level in all fields.

The highlights of the ceremony were that 13 students received two gold medals each, 4 students received three gold medals each, and one student received four gold medals. In this ceremony, a total of 29,007 students were awarded degrees.

This includes 12,259 graduates from the Faculty of Science and Technology, 4,599 graduates from the Faculty of Commerce and Management, 6,419 from the Faculty of Humanities, and 2,260 from the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies. 195 Ph.D. holders also received their degrees at this ceremony.