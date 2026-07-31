Jalgaon: Heavy Rain Triggers Floods; Hatnur Dam Opens 41 Gates, One Dead, One Missing | Sourced

Jalgaon: Torrential rainfall continued to batter Jalgaon district for the second consecutive day on Friday, causing widespread flooding, inundating several villages and prompting authorities to issue flood alerts along the Tapi River. The relentless downpour has claimed one life, left another person missing, and injured three members of a family due to electrocution.

With heavy inflows from the Purna River in Vidarbha and upstream catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh, the Hatnur Dam on the Tapi River opened 41 gates, releasing 3.50 lakh cusecs of water. In response, the district administration issued an alert to villages located along both banks of the Tapi, urging residents to remain vigilant as the river continues to flow above danger levels.

The Girna Dam has reached 97% of its storage capacity, prompting authorities to open two gates and release 2,500 cusecs of water. Additionally, 500 cusecs is being discharged from the Anjani Dam. The continuous rainfall has caused rivers, streams and low-lying bridges across the district to overflow, disrupting normal life in several areas.

In Parola taluka, Bapu Jadhav (75), a resident of Vasantnagar, died after a wall collapsed on him during the heavy rain. In a separate incident, Samadhan Chudaman Bhil (22) of Shevge village was swept away by floodwaters, and a search operation is currently underway.

In Dharangaon taluka, three members of a family from Borkheda village sustained serious injuries after suffering electric shocks and are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Jalgaon.

According to the district administration, the heavy rainfall has damaged 15 buildings and affected 32 families across Jalgaon district.

Following the sharp rise in the Tapi's water level, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Tapi Irrigation Corporation Superintending Engineer Bhosale, and Hatnur Division Executive Engineer Aditi Kulkarni inspected the Hatnur Dam and reviewed the flood situation.

Appealing for public cooperation, Collector Ghuge urged citizens not to believe rumours and to strictly follow official advisories issued by the administration. He advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and warned against crossing flooded roads, bridges, rivers or streams. Farmers have also been asked to exercise caution while working in fields and maintain a safe distance from electricity poles, snapped power lines and waterlogged areas. Livestock owners have been advised to shift their animals to safer locations until the flood situation improves.