Jalgaon: Gutkha Worth ₹28.81 Lakh Seized In Joint FDA-Police Operation; Driver Arrested | Sourced

Jalgaon: Acting on a tip-off about a large consignment of illegal gutkha entering the district through the Muktainagar route, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Jalgaon Police carried out a joint operation on June 10 and seized banned gutkha worth ₹28.81 lakh. The pickup van used to transport the contraband was also confiscated, and the driver was arrested. A case has been registered at the MIDC Police Station.

The operation was launched based on information received by Food Safety Officer Ara Khalkar. Acting on the tip-off, FDA officials maintained surveillance at the Purnad check-post for two consecutive days to track the suspected pickup van (MH 19 CX 3280).

As soon as the vehicle crossed the check-post, FDA officials began following it and immediately alerted the Jalgaon Police. Acting swiftly, Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Dhanke of MIDC Police Station and his team set up a barricade near the Reliance petrol pump and intercepted the vehicle.

During a thorough search, officials discovered 58 sacks of banned 'Vimal' gutkha concealed inside the pickup van. The seized stock was valued at approximately ₹28,81,600.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the gutkha consignment was intended for distribution in local markets and rural areas across Jalgaon district. Authorities are now probing the origin of the consignment, the identity of the main supplier, and the intended recipients.

The FDA and police are jointly investigating the case and attempting to trace the larger network involved in the smuggling and distribution of banned tobacco products.

Despite the statewide ban on gutkha, the product continues to be sold illegally in several areas, particularly around schools, colleges, bus stands, and railway stations. In view of this, the FDA has intensified its action against smugglers and warned that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days.