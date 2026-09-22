Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Inaugurates 12 New Bolero Neo Vehicles For Police

Jalgaon: Twelve new Mahindra Bolero Neo four-wheelers, procured through the District Annual Plan to strengthen the mobility of the district police force, were inaugurated at the Police Commissionerate premises by Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and district Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit, and Railway Police Inspectors Prashant Sugarwar and Rahul Gaikwad, along with other officers and staff, were present on the occasion.

Administrative approval amounting to ₹1,44,29,278 has been granted for a total of 14 new four-wheelers for the police department under the 2026-27 General District Annual Plan. Of these, 12 vehicles were inaugurated, including 10 for the Jalgaon police department and one each for the Railway Police units at Chalisgaon and Bhusawal.

The actual purchase cost of these 12 vehicles is ₹1,16,16,000. The remaining two vehicles are designated for the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad.

The new vehicles will facilitate regular police station patrols, security arrangements and rapid response to emergency situations.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said, "To maintain law and order effectively, the police force requires not only capable manpower but also adequate vehicles and modern equipment. These new vehicles will make police patrolling more effective and enable a faster response to citizens seeking help."

Noting the significant responsibility of maintaining security during the ongoing Ganeshotsav festival, Patil added, "Police officers and staff work day and night to ensure that festivals are celebrated peacefully and joyfully. It is our responsibility to provide the necessary facilities for their work, and we stand firmly behind the police force."

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₹11.52 Crore Spent On 301 Vehicles Over Last Five Years

Over the past four to five years, special emphasis has been placed on strengthening the police department's vehicle fleet through the District Annual Plan. During this period, a total of 301 vehicles, comprising 113 four-wheelers and 188 two-wheelers, were procured for the police department at a cost of ₹11.52 crore.

This has increased vehicle availability for field operations across the district's police stations and various branches.

Speaking on the occasion, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare said, "Given the district's geographical expanse and the operational jurisdiction of the police stations, the availability of vehicles is crucial. These new vehicles will enhance capabilities regarding patrolling, security arrangements and responding to emergency situations. They will prove particularly useful for the police force during festivals and public celebrations."

He expressed gratitude to Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil for addressing the police force's needs and making funds available for the vehicles.