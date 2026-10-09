Jalgaon: Groundwater Levels Drop in All 15 Talukas, Bodwad Records 2.91-Metre Fall |

Jalgaon: As drought conditions intensify, a groundwater survey has revealed a significant decline in water levels across the district. The steepest drop of 2.91 metres was recorded in Bodwad taluka. Consequently, the area is likely to face an acute water shortage during April and May.

The Groundwater Survey Department monitors water levels in all 15 talukas of the district every three months through 166 observation wells. Although the government has promoted the slogan "Village water for the village, district water for the district", emphasising local water conservation, this principle has not been effectively implemented.

Campaigns to desilt rivers, streams, ponds and wells before the monsoon, once a regular practice, were not taken seriously this year. As a result, water conservation through percolation was neglected, while large-scale extraction of groundwater continued unabated.

A survey conducted by the Groundwater Survey Department in September, using observation wells across the district's 15 talukas, revealed a decline in water levels in every taluka. Not a single taluka recorded a rise in groundwater levels. This has become a matter of concern for the district administration.

The steepest decline of 2.91 metres was recorded in Bodwad taluka, based on data from six observation wells. This indicates that the decline could become more pronounced by May.

Other talukas also recorded a drop in groundwater levels. Muktainagar registered a decline of 1.88 metres, followed by Yaval (1.85 metres), Jamner (1.81 metres), Jalgaon (1.63 metres), Chopda (1.35 metres), Chalisgaon (1.28 metres), Bhadgaon (1.24 metres), Amalner (1.12 metres), Parola (1.10 metres), Bhusawal (1.06 metres), Dharangaon (0.99 metres), Raver (0.86 metres) and Pachora (0.85 metres).

As temperatures rise, groundwater levels are expected to decline further, and the possibility of wells running dry cannot be ruled out.