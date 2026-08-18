Jalgaon: Gram Sevak Dies While Fleeing After Alleged Assault During Gram Sabha; 7 Booked | AI Representative

Jalgaon: A 52-year-old Gram Sevak died while allegedly trying to escape after being assaulted during a Gram Sabha at Shivre in Parola taluka on Monday, August 17. The deceased has been identified as Prahlad Patil.

According to preliminary police information, a Gram Sabha was being held in the village when a dispute broke out between Patil and some villagers over pending bills. The argument reportedly escalated, with the villagers allegedly abusing and assaulting the Gram Sevak.

Fearing for his safety, Patil reportedly tried to flee from the spot. He collapsed while attempting to escape and died. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the police.

Following the incident, Parola police reached the spot and began questioning those present. A case has been registered against seven people under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

Police have arrested one of the main suspects, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the altercation, the individual roles of the accused, and the events immediately preceding Patil’s death.

The incident has caused tension in Shivre, with residents expressing concern over the assault on a government employee while he was carrying out his official duties. Police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Further investigation is underway.