Jalgaon: Girna Dam Reaches 67% Storage, District Reservoirs Fill To 60% |

Jalgaon: Heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nashik district has significantly boosted water levels in reservoirs across Jalgaon district. By Friday evening, the Girna Dam—the largest reservoir in North Maharashtra—had reached 67% of its storage capacity, while the combined storage across major and medium dams in the district stood at 60%.

Vinod Patil, Executive Engineer of the Girna Irrigation Division, expressed confidence that the Girna Dam is likely to fill this monsoon, as it did last year.

Continuous rainfall in Nashik has caused reservoirs in the Girna Dam's catchment area to overflow, resulting in a steady inflow into the dam. As a result, the reservoir's storage has increased sharply from 30% on June 8 to 67% by Friday evening.

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Patil said the improved storage has eased concerns over drinking water availability, as the Girna Dam supplies water to seven talukas, 10 municipal councils, 130 water supply schemes, and 174 villages in Jalgaon district.

Among other major reservoirs, the Hatnur Dam on the Tapi River has reached 60% storage, while the Waghur Dam, which supplies drinking water to Jalgaon city, stands at 58% capacity.

The district's 14 medium irrigation projects have also witnessed substantial gains. The Abhora, Mangrul, and Suki projects are already overflowing, while the Mor Project has reached 62% storage and the Shelgaon Barrage stands at 59%.

With the overall storage across the district's major and medium reservoirs now at 60%, irrigation officials expect most dams to reach full capacity over the next two months if the monsoon remains active.