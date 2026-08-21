Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Receives Grand Welcome After Appointment As Nashik Guardian Minister |

Jalgaon: Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan received a grand welcome from BJP workers and office-bearers at the Jalgaon railway station on Thursday night following his appointment as the Guardian Minister of Nashik district.

A large number of BJP workers, corporators and party office-bearers gathered at the railway station to welcome Mahajan on his arrival in Jalgaon. The atmosphere turned celebratory as workers raised slogans in his support and showered flower petals on him.

Jalgaon City Mayor Deepmala Kale felicitated Mahajan with a large rose garland and congratulated him on being given the additional responsibility of Nashik district. Other party leaders and workers also presented bouquets and extended their wishes.

Mahajan, a prominent BJP leader from Jalgaon district, has held several important responsibilities in the state government. His appointment as Nashik’s Guardian Minister was welcomed by local party workers, who said they were pleased that he would now be responsible for both Jalgaon and the neighbouring district of Nashik.

The railway station premises remained crowded with supporters during the welcome programme. BJP workers raised slogans and expressed their support for Mahajan’s leadership.

BJP West City District President Dr Radheshyam Chaudhary, City District President Deepak Suryavanshi, BJP Group Leader Prakash Balani, corporators Adv. Suchita Hada, Surekha Tayade, Gayatri Rane and Vishal Bhole, City Secretary Vishal Tripathi, along with several other office-bearers and party workers, were present.

The welcome marked Mahajan’s first arrival in Jalgaon after being given the additional responsibility of Nashik Guardian Minister and reflected the enthusiasm among his supporters over the new assignment.