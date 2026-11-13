Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Picks Up Broom After Finding Filth At Jamner Tehsil Office |

Jalgaon: Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions at the Tehsil office in Jamner, which falls in his constituency. During his visit, he picked up a broom and began cleaning the premises himself, leaving the Revenue Department embarrassed.

Mahajan had arrived at the Jamner Tehsil office to attend a press conference when he noticed dirt and neglect across the premises. The walls were covered in dust, cobwebs hung from the ceilings, and liquor bottles were found in one area. The office was reportedly in a poor state both inside and outside. Despite a signboard urging staff to maintain cleanliness, the premises were visibly dirty.

Angered by the condition, Mahajan picked up a broom and started cleaning the area himself, drawing attention from those present.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out the cobwebs on the walls and ceilings, the liquor bottles found on the premises and the poor condition of the toilets. He said he chose to take the initiative rather than merely instructing others to clean. He also questioned how officials could overlook the condition of an office visited by citizens every day, despite the cleanliness message displayed there.

The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of the local Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in maintaining the premises. Residents are now awaiting the district administration's response and any action against those responsible.