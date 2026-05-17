Jalgaon: G. H. Raisoni Students Win First Place In Hackathon Competition |

Jalgaon: Students of G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management brought pride to their institution by securing first place in a Hackathon competition organised by Godavari College of Engineering, Jalgaon. The winning team also received a cash prize of ₹15,000 for their achievement.

The competition saw participation from around 100 teams competing across four sectors: Healthcare, Agriculture, Smart Cities and Education. Among the strong competition, the Raisoni College students secured the top position in the Healthcare category with their innovative project.

The team presented an “AI-Based Smart Healthcare and SOS Emergency System,” which attracted special attention from the judges. The project was designed to provide quick medical assistance, smart healthcare support and rapid emergency response using Artificial Intelligence technology.

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Judges praised the project for its practical social impact, innovative concept, technical execution and effective presentation. The winning team included students Ananya Vijay Jadhav, Atharva Chaurasia, Bhavesh Yogiraj Patil and Damini Dhananjay Deshmukh.

Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal, Director of G. H. Raisoni College, congratulated the students for their success and appreciated their efforts. Speaking on the occasion, she said students should focus not only on academics but also on using modern technology to solve real-life social problems. She encouraged students to continue working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, innovation and research for the benefit of society.

A felicitation ceremony was organised at the college to honour the students. Among those present were Dr Chetan Chaudhary, Head of the Computer Engineering Department, Dr Nilesh Ingle, Head of the IT and Data Science Department, and Academic Dean Prof. Dr Sanjay Shekhawat.