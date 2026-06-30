Jalgaon: Four NMU Professors Recognised Among World’s Top 5% Scientists For Research Excellence | Sourced

Jalgaon: Four professors from the School of Chemical Sciences at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (NMU) have brought global recognition to the university by securing a place in the prestigious Global Scientist Index-2025.

Prof. Pramod Mahulikar, Prof. D.G. Hundiwale, Prof. Ratnamala Bendre and Prof. Vikas V. Gite have been ranked among the world’s top 5% scientists based on their research contributions, according to the evaluation conducted by the global research database SciRank.

The ranking was based on several parameters, including consistency in research work, quality of academic publications, international research impact, citations received and overall contribution to the scientific field.

The Global Scientist Index is prepared through a detailed analysis of researchers and publications worldwide. The evaluation covers more than 20 million researchers and over 20 million research publications from scientists across more than 150 countries.

The achievement of the four professors has brought pride to NMU and the North Maharashtra region, highlighting the university’s growing presence in global research.

NMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr V.L. Maheshwari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr S.T. Ingle, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil and Director of the School of Chemical Sciences Dr Deepak Dalal congratulated the professors for their achievement.

The university’s teaching and non-teaching staff, along with students, also appreciated the researchers for their contribution and international recognition.