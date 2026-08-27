Jalgaon: Four Members Of Family Die By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train In Amalner |

Jalgaon: Four members of a family from Takarkheda in Amalner taluka died by suicide early Thursday morning after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Amrut Bhil, his wife Parvati Sunil Bhil, and their two young sons, Sunny and Raj.

According to preliminary information from the police, the family left their home in Takarkheda at around 4 am. They reportedly took their two sons with them and went to the railway tracks, where they jumped in front of a speeding train.

Sunny was a Class 2 student, while his younger brother Raj attended an anganwadi.

Railway officials informed the police about the incident at around 4.40 am. The Amalner police team, led by Police Inspector Dattatray Nikam, along with API Ganesh Ahire and other personnel, reached the spot and carried out the panchnama.

The exact reason behind the incident has not yet been established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while a family dispute is suspected as a possible reason.

The incident has left residents of Takarkheda and the wider Amalner taluka shocked.