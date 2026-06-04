Jalgaon: Four-Cornered Contest Emerges In Legislative Council Poll; Rebel Candidate Adds To Mahayuti's Worries | Sourced

Jalgaon: The electoral battle for the Jalgaon Local Authorities Legislative Council constituency has intensified, with four candidates remaining in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations concluded on Wednesday. Of the 16 candidates whose nominations were found valid, 12 withdrew their candidature on the final day, paving the way for a four-cornered contest involving the BJP-led Mahayuti, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and rebel candidates.

Addressing a press conference, District Collector and Returning Officer Rohan Ghuge announced that polling will be held on June 18 at seven polling centres across the district. A total of 630 voters from local self-government bodies will exercise their franchise. He stated that all necessary arrangements for the election have been completed. Assistant Election Officer Archana More and Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare were also present.

The contest will now feature BJP candidate Nandkishore Mahajan, the official Mahayuti nominee; Sharad Tayde of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi; Reshma Kale, a rebel candidate from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction); and independent candidate Anil Chaudhary of Prahar Janshakti Sanghatana.

The election has gained political significance due to visible discontent within the Mahayuti alliance over the allocation of the seat to the BJP. Leaders from the Shinde faction had reportedly sought the constituency, with Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil backing his son Pratap Patil's claim and Pachora MLA Kishore Patil also seeking the ticket for his son. Although Kishore Patil later withdrew his demand, resentment within sections of the alliance persisted after the seat was allotted to the BJP.

The rebellion became public when Reshma Kale, a corporator associated with the Shinde faction, refused to withdraw her nomination despite efforts by alliance leaders. Her candidature is expected to test Mahayuti's vote calculations and could make the contest more competitive.

Independent candidate Anil Chaudhary, a former President of the Bhusawal Municipal Council, is also considered a factor in the election due to his influence among local body representatives. Meanwhile, MVA candidate Sharad Tayde has stepped up campaigning, setting the stage for an intense battle in the run-up to polling.

With the nomination withdrawal process now complete, political activity is expected to accelerate across the district as candidates focus on securing the support of elected representatives who will determine the outcome of the June 18 election.