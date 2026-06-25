Jalgaon: Floods In Six Rivers Across Raver Tehsil; Floodwaters Enter Ahirwadi School | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Heavy rainfall has commenced in Jalgaon district. On Wednesday, a cloudburst-like downpour caused flooding in six rivers across Raver Taluka, with streams overflowing their banks.

At the Zilla Parishad school in Ahirwadi, the protective wall collapsed due to the flooding of the Nagjhiri stream, allowing floodwaters to enter the school premises; however, local residents successfully helped evacuate the children. Rainfall of 173 mm was recorded in Raver and 189 mm in Khanapur.

A cloudburst-like downpour wreaked havoc in Raver on Wednesday. The heavy rain caused flooding in several rivers and streams across the taluka, including the Khadkhadi, Nagoi, Bhokar, Nagjhiri, and Patalganga rivers, as well as the Karjod and Matran streams and various agricultural watercourses.

Floodwaters entered homes situated along the banks, and two houses completely collapsed. Traffic on the Chorvad-Ajnad road was halted due to the overflowing stream near Loni village. The flooding of the Karjod stream caused the collapse of the Ahirwadi Zilla Parishad school's protective wall, letting water into the school while children were present.

Upon learning of the situation, parents acted swiftly; some carried children on their shoulders to safety through the floodwaters, while teachers were guided to safety using ropes. The floods also disrupted an engagement ceremony, as the bus carrying guests for the event became stranded in the overflowing stream.

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According to information provided by the administration, Raver recorded 173 mm of rainfall. Khanapur received 189 mm of rainfall, while Ainpur recorded 117 mm. This rainfall has caused extensive damage to banana crops. Other talukas in the district also experienced heavy rainfall.