Jalgaon: Fifth Railway Line Between Jalgaon And Bhadli Passes 130 Kmph Speed Trial |

Jalgaon: The newly constructed fifth railway line between Jalgaon and Bhadli in the Bhusawal division of Central Railway has successfully completed safety inspections and speed trials conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (Central Circle). An electric locomotive was tested at 130 kmph on the 11.51 km stretch, marking a key step towards making the line operational.

The inspection was conducted in phases, beginning with a push-trolley inspection, followed by a speed trial using a diesel locomotive at 124 kmph. In the final phase, an electric locomotive successfully completed a speed trial at 130 kmph.

The new line extends from chainage 419.990 km to 431.500 km, covering a distance of 11.51 km. The trials were conducted to assess the line's compliance with prescribed operational requirements. However, regular train services will begin only after formal authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, subject to the stipulated conditions.

The project includes three major bridges, 17 minor bridges and one underpass, along with other necessary railway infrastructure.

The additional line is expected to increase traffic capacity on the Jalgaon-Bhusawal railway section, ease congestion on existing tracks and provide greater flexibility in train operations. It will also help improve the movement of passenger and freight trains.

The successful completion of the inspection and speed trials on Oct 21, 2026, marks an important step in the expansion of railway infrastructure in Central Railway's Bhusawal division.