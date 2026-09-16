Jalgaon: Festival Spending Slashed To Build Garden, ‘Oxygen Park’ In Paldhi Village | File Image

Jalgaon: The joy derived from lavish festival illuminations lasts only for a few days or hours; however, a village amenity created from those same funds serves the community for years. The Gulabrao Patil Mitra Parivar (friends and associates of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil) has decided to forgo unnecessary expenses during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festivals and instead use the funds to construct a garden and an oxygen park for Paldhi village.

The initiative reflects social consciousness and aims to set an example for others. By reducing unnecessary festival spending, the group will develop an eco-friendly oxygen park within the garden. The facility will feature a play area for children, walking and leisure spaces for the elderly, and a pleasant environment where women and citizens can spend their time.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the garden near Bahinabai Mart in Paldhi. “When the money otherwise spent on temporary illuminations is used to create a permanent village amenity, the festival truly acquires a meaningful social foundation,” said Gulabrao Patil, Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and the district’s Guardian Minister

On the occasion, the Guardian Minister also provided a fogging machine to support the health and hygiene of Paldhi residents. The machine will be used for regular spraying in the village to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Speaking at the event, Patil said, “Through this garden, we are not merely beautifying the area; we are creating a space that fosters happiness, health and a breath of fresh air for future generations. The idea of channeling festival expenses into constructive avenues to create a permanent asset for the community is truly praiseworthy. Such initiatives strengthen village unity, environmental awareness and a sense of social responsibility.”

Commending these social initiatives, Patil said, “There are many who merely point out problems in society, but the hands that actually implement solutions are what truly matter. The GPS family has consistently played this role. Whether it is water conservation where water is scarce, eye care for the visually impaired, service to Warkaris, aid to families in distress, or support for the education of destitute and needy students, this family has always taken the initiative by recognising the community’s needs.”

The GPS Mitra Parivar has established an identity for its spirit of service through various socially beneficial activities, such as deepening rivers and streams, water conservation, mobile eye check-ups and treatment, Warkari service, flood relief, and providing educational materials and support to needy students. The initiative to build a garden and an oxygen park using festival funds marks another chapter in this journey of service.

In his introductory remarks, former Zilla Parishad member Prataprao Patil outlined the various innovative and socially beneficial activities undertaken by the group. He provided details about the concept of diverting funds usually spent on unnecessary expenses during Ganpati and Navratri festivals towards projects of permanent value to the village. He also elaborated on the garden’s design, the proposed oxygen park, its benefits for citizens and plans for future maintenance.

Industrialists Sharad Kasat and Sunil Zhanwar, Siddhivinayak Mahaganpati chairman Shrikantji Maniyar, Anil Kasat, Shrikrishna Salunkhe and former chairman Sanjay Ramdas Patil, along with members of their circle of friends, were present in large numbers at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Bhushan Mali anchored the event, while Prashant Zhanwar proposed the vote of thanks.