Jalgaon: FDA Seizes 3.82 Lakh Kg Of Food Products, 4,234 Kg Of Gutka In Six Months | AI

Jalgaon: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids at 96 locations across Jalgaon district between April and September, seizing 3,82,155.66 kg of food products. The department also carried out 40 raids targeting banned products such as gutka, seizing 4,234 kg of stock. Milk was inspected at 71 locations, while 52 samples of edible oil were collected.

FDA Superintendent Dinanath Shinde shared the information while reviewing the department's performance over the six-month period.

During the period, the FDA seized 3,82,155.66 kg of food products valued at ₹1,15,39,333 in 96 raids across the district. Shinde said 193.5 kg of perishable items were subsequently destroyed.

In 40 raids targeting banned products such as gutka, the department seized 4,234 kg of stock valued at ₹94,71,278. Eleven vehicles worth ₹61,20,000 were also confiscated during these operations.

Police have registered first information reports (FIRs) against 43 individuals, and a proposal has been submitted to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against one of the suspects.

The FDA inspected milk at 71 locations and collected 121 samples. Of these, 32 samples failed quality tests, while one was found to be unsafe. During the inspections, 521 litres of milk valued at ₹26,302 were destroyed on the spot.

In the case of edible oil, 52 samples were collected, of which three were found to be substandard and one was deemed unsafe. Consequently, 52.14 quintals of oil worth ₹8,52,460 were seized.

Shinde said the FDA also launched an extensive awareness campaign across the district alongside the enforcement drives. The department conducted awareness workshops in schools under the Municipal Corporation and Zilla Parishad.

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Awareness initiatives focusing on school hygiene and nutritious diets were carried out in 72 tribal residential schools (ashramshalas). Notices were also issued prohibiting the open sale of items such as cold drinks and samosas in the vicinity of these schools.

According to Shinde, these efforts have yielded positive results, with schools receiving better-quality food grains and children being provided with wholesome, nutritious meals. The department has not received a single complaint regarding food poisoning.

Of the 256 other complaints received, the department has addressed and resolved 221.