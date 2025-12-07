Jalgaon: Father, Daughter Electrocuted While Saving Teen From High-Voltage Wire | Representative pic

Jalgaon: On Friday, a father and daughter died on the spot, and a 16-year-old niece was seriously injured after getting electrocuted by the wires of the MSEDCL in Master Colony in Jalgaon city. Relatives gathered at the District Government Medical College.



The news regarding this is that Maulana Sabir Khan Nawaz Khan (35) lived with his family in Master Colony in Jalgaon city. On Friday, December 5, at around 10.30 am, Maulana Sabir's niece Maria Fatemabi had gone to the terrace to dry clothes.

At that time, while drying clothes, she touched the high-voltage wire of the MSEDCL nearby and got a severe shock. When Alia went to save her, she also got a severe shock. Seeing that her daughter and niece had received an electric shock, Maulana Shabir went to save them and also got a severe shock.

In this incident, Maulana Sabir Khan (38) and his elder daughter Alia (12) were killed. While his niece, Maria Fatemabi, was seriously injured. She has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.



Maulana Sabir Khan's younger son, however, narrowly escaped in this incident. For the past few months, there has been a demand to remove the high-voltage power line from this area as it has been passing near the house. It is being said that this incident took place due to the negligence of the MSEDCL and its negligence.