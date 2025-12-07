 Jalgaon: Father, Daughter Electrocuted While Saving Teen From High-Voltage Wire
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Father, Daughter Electrocuted While Saving Teen From High-Voltage Wire

Jalgaon: Father, Daughter Electrocuted While Saving Teen From High-Voltage Wire

On Friday, a father and daughter died on the spot, and a 16-year-old niece was seriously injured after getting electrocuted by the wires of the MSEDCL in Master Colony in Jalgaon city. Relatives gathered at the District Government Medical College.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Father, Daughter Electrocuted While Saving Teen From High-Voltage Wire | Representative pic

Jalgaon: On Friday, a father and daughter died on the spot, and a 16-year-old niece was seriously injured after getting electrocuted by the wires of the MSEDCL in Master Colony in Jalgaon city. Relatives gathered at the District Government Medical College.


The news regarding this is that Maulana Sabir Khan Nawaz Khan (35) lived with his family in Master Colony in Jalgaon city. On Friday, December 5, at around 10.30 am, Maulana Sabir's niece Maria Fatemabi had gone to the terrace to dry clothes.

At that time, while drying clothes, she touched the high-voltage wire of the MSEDCL nearby and got a severe shock. When Alia went to save her, she also got a severe shock. Seeing that her daughter and niece had received an electric shock, Maulana Shabir went to save them and also got a severe shock.

In this incident, Maulana Sabir Khan (38) and his elder daughter Alia (12) were killed. While his niece, Maria Fatemabi, was seriously injured. She has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Stops Convoy, Buys Vegetables From Roadside Vendors In Barabanki - VIDEO Viral
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Stops Convoy, Buys Vegetables From Roadside Vendors In Barabanki - VIDEO Viral
Rajasthan Enforces Law Against Protests Using Dead Bodies; Jail Term Up To 5 Years
Rajasthan Enforces Law Against Protests Using Dead Bodies; Jail Term Up To 5 Years
Panvel Traffic Police Open Temporary Parking For 600 Vehicles To Ease Congestion
Panvel Traffic Police Open Temporary Parking For 600 Vehicles To Ease Congestion
These Desi Ingredients Are Taking Over Indian Craft Beer
These Desi Ingredients Are Taking Over Indian Craft Beer
Read Also
Pride For Jalgaon: 'Palkhi' To Be Staged At Natya Ratan Festival In Mumbai
article-image


Maulana Sabir Khan's younger son, however, narrowly escaped in this incident. For the past few months, there has been a demand to remove the high-voltage power line from this area as it has been passing near the house. It is being said that this incident took place due to the negligence of the MSEDCL and its negligence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s Bhimthadi Jatra Is Back: Dates, Venue & All You Need To Know

Pune’s Bhimthadi Jatra Is Back: Dates, Venue & All You Need To Know

Vande Bharat To Run Faster: New Transformer Cuts Travel Time By 15-20 Minutes On Pune-Solapur Route

Vande Bharat To Run Faster: New Transformer Cuts Travel Time By 15-20 Minutes On Pune-Solapur Route

Pune To Get Country's Largest Private Cricket Academy With BCCI-Level Standards

Pune To Get Country's Largest Private Cricket Academy With BCCI-Level Standards

Ayodhya Trip Turns Tragic: Jalgaon Woman Killed, 15 Hurt In Bus-Trailer Collision

Ayodhya Trip Turns Tragic: Jalgaon Woman Killed, 15 Hurt In Bus-Trailer Collision

Nashik Shalarth ID Scam: Nitin Upasani Allegedly Took ₹3-5 Lakh Per Proposal, EOW Probe Reveals

Nashik Shalarth ID Scam: Nitin Upasani Allegedly Took ₹3-5 Lakh Per Proposal, EOW Probe Reveals