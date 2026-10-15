Jalgaon: Family Of Six, Including Three Children, Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In Jamner |WATCH CCTV |

Jalgaon: Six members of a family, including three young children and a three-month-old infant, were killed after a truck collided with their motorcycle on the Jamner-Bodwad road in Jalgaon district on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 3.30 pm near the Maldabhadi Phata, close to a petrol pump. According to preliminary police information, the victims were travelling on a Pulsar motorcycle when it collided with a truck.

The deceased have been identified as Rama Surshing Bhilale (26), his wife Shimla Rama Bhilale (22), their children Pujya (5), Bharti (3) and Shravan (three months), and Champalal Revansing Bhilale (28). All were residents of Malchi Tanda in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh and worked as agricultural labourers.

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The collision was severe, and all six occupants of the motorcycle died in the accident. Their bodies were taken to Jamner Rural Hospital. The incident triggered shock and grief, with people gathering outside the hospital following news of the tragedy.

Police have obtained CCTV footage from the HP petrol pump near the accident site. The truck and its driver have been brought to the police station for further action.

The police are completing the process of registering a case. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the collision.