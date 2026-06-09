Jalgaon: Family Heading To Engagement Ceremony Among Six Killed In Horrific Highway Crash | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Six people died on the spot, and several others were injured in a horrific three-vehicle collision on the Amalner-Dhule highway near Mangrul village in Jalgaon district on Tuesday morning. The accident, involving a car, an ST bus, and a two-wheeler, has caused a major stir in the area. Reports indicate that the deceased were members of a family travelling to attend an engagement ceremony. The tragedy occurred around 7:00 AM near Mangrul village.



According to preliminary information, a speeding car coming from the direction of Dhule lost control and rammed head-on into an ST bus and a motorcycle that were travelling from Amalner towards Dhule. The impact was so severe that the two-wheeler was completely mangled. The motorcyclist died instantly, and five passengers in the car also lost their lives at the scene, bringing the total death toll to six.



All the passengers in the car belonged to the same family from Vyara, Gujarat, and were travelling to Amalner for an engagement ceremony; however, tragedy struck, and the entire family was devastated by this calamity. The deceased include Aditya Chandrakant Mahajan, Anita Suresh Mahajan, Nirmala Nandlal Mahajan, Nandlal Gopal Mahajan, and Suresh Vikram Mahajan. The car was completely wrecked in the accident. Meanwhile, a small child trapped inside the car was successfully rescued with the help of villagers and the police.



Local residents immediately began relief operations upon learning of the accident. Emergency services and a police team arrived at the scene. The injured were transported to the hospital by ambulance; a passenger on the ST bus also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted for a while due to the accident. The police conducted a site inspection and restored the flow of traffic. The exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, and further investigation is underway. A pall of gloom has descended on the entire area after tragedy struck a family that had set out for a happy occasion.