Jalgaon Excise Department Registers 186 Cases, Arrests 131 During 12-Day Anti-Illicit Liquor Drive | file pic [Representative Image]

Jalgaon: The State Excise Department in Jalgaon conducted a special 12-day campaign against illicit liquor production, during which more than 98,000 litres of raw chemical wash were destroyed. A total of 186 cases were registered, 131 individuals were arrested, and contraband worth ₹44.35 lakh was seized during the operation. The drive was carried out under the guidance of State Excise Superintendent Dr Vitthal Bhukan.

Following the recent illicit liquor tragedy in Pune, the Excise Department has intensified its enforcement efforts across the state. To curb the operation of illegal country liquor distilleries in Jalgaon district, a dedicated 12-day campaign was launched under the leadership of Dr Bhukan.

Raids were conducted at illegal liquor manufacturing units in Raver, Parola, Bhusawal and Yaval talukas. During the operation, officials seized and destroyed more than 98,000 litres of raw chemical wash on the spot. In addition, 3,572 litres of illicitly distilled liquor, 345 litres of country liquor and 382 litres of spurious toddy were destroyed.

As part of the crackdown, 186 offences were registered, 131 people were arrested, and illicit liquor and related materials worth ₹44.35 lakh were confiscated.

The highest number of cases was recorded under the Raver Police Station jurisdiction, where 18 cases were registered and 14 arrests were made. Muktainagar Police Station recorded 14 cases and 11 arrests, while Yaval Police Station registered 13 cases and made eight arrests. Chopda recorded 12 cases, while Mehunbare and Bhusawal registered 11 cases each. Jalgaon Taluka and Parola police station jurisdictions recorded 10 cases each related to illicit liquor activities.

Dr Bhukan said the department would continue to carry out such enforcement drives on a regular basis to curb illegal liquor production and distribution.

Highlighting the department's performance, Dr Bhukan stated that between 1 April and 9 June 2025, the Excise Department seized 707 litres of country liquor, 6,869 litres of illicitly distilled liquor and 939 litres of spurious toddy, while destroying 134,316 litres of raw material used for liquor production.

During the corresponding period in 2026, from 1 April to 9 June, the department's flying squads seized 756 litres of country liquor, 10,508 litres of illicitly distilled liquor and 1,183 litres of spurious toddy. They also destroyed 246,770 litres of raw material, indicating a significant increase in enforcement action against illicit liquor operations across the district.