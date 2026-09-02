Jalgaon: Ephedrine, MD And Ganja Worth ₹11.17 Lakh Seized In LCB Operation | AI Representative

Jalgaon: As part of a special drive to curb the smuggling and sale of narcotics in the district, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) conducted an operation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare and seized contraband, including Ephedrine, MD and Ganja, valued at ₹11.17 lakh.

According to police, the LCB received a tip-off that a person was planning to illegally transport the narcotic substance Ephedrine on a black moped along the road opposite Narialwala Baba Dargah in the MIDC area. Acting on the information, police laid a trap.

Police spotted a man identified as Noor Mohammad Abdul Salam Patel, 55, a resident of Ramnagar, Mehrun, approaching on the moped. They intercepted and detained him. During a search of the moped’s storage compartment, police recovered Ephedrine (white powder) worth ₹9,01,500, 1 kg 963 grams of MD, 2 kg 114 grams of Ganja valued at ₹1,05,700 and the moped.

The total value of the seized items was ₹11,17,200, and a case has been registered.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare.