Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse Raises Waste Management Concerns; Contractor Fined ₹58 Lakh For Irregularities | File Pic

Jalgaon: Concerns over poor waste management in Jalgaon city were raised in the Maharashtra Legislature, with MLA Eknathrao Khadse highlighting issues related to improper waste disposal, lack of segregation and growing garbage accumulation affecting public health and the environment.

Responding to the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the House that a penalty of ₹58.03 lakh has been imposed on the concerned waste collection contractor for violations of contractual conditions. The amount has also been recovered, he said.

Shinde stated that waste collection work in Jalgaon city has been handled by BVG India Ltd., Pune, since September 1, 2025. The company has deployed around 500 workers for door-to-door garbage collection across the municipal limits.

The waste collection system includes 84 bell-equipped garbage vehicles, 51 compactors, 54 mini-compactors, 16 tippers, two Tata pickup vehicles, three skip loaders and four tractors. Supervisors have been appointed to monitor the work, while GPS-based tracking is being used to keep a check on employee attendance and vehicle movement.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that a waste processing plant project worth ₹18.06 crore was approved under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 on April 1, 2025. The project has been awarded to Royal Western Projects Ltd., Pune.

He added that action was taken against BVG India Ltd. after irregularities were found in waste collection services and violations of the agreement terms. The government has assured that steps will be taken to improve waste management and ensure proper implementation of the system in Jalgaon city.