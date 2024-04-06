Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse May Return To BJP Before April 25

Eknath Khadse |

There are indications that senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse is likely to return to the BJP before April 25. Although he has made it clear while speaking to the media that if he decides to join the BJP, he will inform his workers, colleagues, and the current leaders of the NCP (SP) before making the move.

His daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, is the BJP candidate in the Raver Lok Sabha constituency. The deadline for submission of nomination forms here is April 25, and voting is scheduled for May 13. Therefore, Eknath Khadse must act swiftly to support his daughter-in-law in her campaigning efforts.

After spending 40 years in the BJP, Eknath Khadse left the party three years ago and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP. The NCP politically rehabilitated him by granting him membership in the Legislative Council. His daughter, Rohini Khadse, was appointed as the state chief of the party's women's wing. The NCP hoped that Khadse would assist in the party's expansion in North Maharashtra, but things did not go as expected due to his involvement in inquiries and the Bhosari MIDC plot case.

Now that Khadse has been relieved from these issues, he is eager to return to the BJP. In the meantime, he made a sudden visit to Delhi for court-related work, as reported by the media.

Before joining the BJP, Khadse will need to inform NCP leader Sharad Pawar and then resign as a member of the Legislative Council. As he mentioned, he has initiated discussions with activists and senior colleagues through meetings. His daughter, Rohini Khadse, is keen to contest elections for the Legislative Assembly from the Muktainagar constituency. He also wishes to support his daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, in her bid for the Lok Sabha for the third time.

Furthermore, the BJP plans to utilize him as a star campaigner in the state. With the application deadline in Jalgaon district set for April 25 and polling scheduled for May 13, it is anticipated that Eknath Khadse's reentry into the BJP may occur before April 25. If he returns before the elections, it will bolster the BJP's campaign efforts.