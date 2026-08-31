Jalgaon: Draft Voter List Published; 30.37 Lakh Voters On Electoral Roll |

Jalgaon: As part of the Special Intensive Revision Programme, District Election Officer and District Collector Rohan Ghuge published the draft voter list on August 31. Deputy Collector and Assistant Election Officer Archana More was also present on the occasion.

According to information provided by Ghuge at a press conference, the total number of voters in the district, based on the draft voter list, stands at 30,37,456. This figure comprises 15,67,375 male voters, 14,69,997 female voters and 84 transgender voters.

The names of 5,14,836 voters who failed to submit the required enumeration forms to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been excluded from the draft list. This group includes 93,709 deceased voters, 2,62,545 voters who have permanently migrated, 61,034 cases of duplicate registration and 95,808 voters who were absent during the enumeration process.

The Chalisgaon Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters in the district, totalling 3,20,872. It is followed by the Jamner Assembly constituency with 2,96,626 voters and the Pachora constituency with 2,90,152 voters. The Bhusawal Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters at 2,34,391.

Ghuge also informed that, alongside the voter data, rationalisation of polling stations is underway. The number of polling stations is proposed to increase from the previous 3,677 to 3,702.

To ensure that no eligible voter in Jalgaon district, excluding deceased voters, is left off the electoral roll among the 5,14,836 voters previously removed, a list of individuals whose names were not included in the draft roll has been published for public viewing.

The list, which includes the probable reasons for exclusion, is available at the respective constituency’s tehsil office, the Voter Registration Office and on the district’s website. Voters may file objections from August 31 to September 30, 2026.

Ghuge said the final electoral roll will be published on November 4.