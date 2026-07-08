Jalgaon: District Police, Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan Plant 2,320 Saplings At Police Headquarters | Sourced

Jalgaon: Speaking at a tree plantation program organised at the Police Headquarters, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare stated that environmental protection is a collective responsibility and that nurturing the planted trees is just as important as planting them.



To convey the message of environmental conservation to society, a joint initiative involving the Jalgaon District Police and the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan was undertaken today at the Police Headquarters, resulting in the plantation of 2,320 saplings. The program was inaugurated by District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, who addressed the gathering on the occasion.

A total of 550 members of the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan participated enthusiastically in this initiative; through their voluntary labour, various types of trees were systematically planted across the entire Police Headquarters premises. Beyond the act of planting, the initiative also promoted messages regarding environmental conservation, cleanliness, and the creation of a green environment. The event was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gavit, Deputy Superintendent Rahul Gaikwad, and Police Inspector Prashant Sugarwar.