Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge Spends Night In Remote Satpuda Villages, Takes Stock Of Tribal Issues | Sourced



Jalgaon: On June 4 and 5, District Collector Rohan Ghuge visited remote tribal villages in the Satpuda range, specifically Langda-Aamba, Jamya, Gadya, and Usamali in Yaval Taluka. He stayed overnight, engaged in direct dialogue with the villagers, gathered information on development works, government schemes, and available basic amenities, reviewed various projects, and issued directives for immediate action. The villagers were deeply moved to see the District Collector personally visit them to understand their issues.



On June 4, a public interaction session with villagers from the surrounding area was held in the premises of the Forest Department office at Jamya. During this session, villagers raised various issues concerning the distribution of rationed food grains, healthcare facilities, roads, transportation, employment, housing (Gharkul), solar energy, forest rights, and the implementation of government schemes.

The District Collector also inspected the situation regarding discrepancies in the distribution of rationed food grains. An inspection was conducted regarding the quality and quantity of the grain being distributed, and the concerned grain shop was immediately suspended on the spot. Villagers brought to attention the serious issue of the Jamaya health sub-centre remaining closed frequently and the fact that the medical officer and staff did not reside in the village.

Taking immediate cognisance of this, the District Collector visited and inspected the sub-centre, noting a lack of cleanliness, orderliness, electricity supply, and other amenities. Instructions were subsequently issued to the concerned officials to make immediate improvements. Directives were also given requiring the medical officer and staff to reside in the village and provide round-the-clock health services to the citizens; orders were issued to the relevant authorities to ensure there was no negligence in the discharge of duties. Villagers also raised complaints regarding transportation facilities in the remote area, and a positive stance was taken regarding the demand to start a mini-bus service in the region.



During the tour, inspections were carried out at three BSNL mobile towers located at Langda-Amba, Usamali, and Jamaya. The District Collector checked for network availability, call connectivity, and voice clarity during conversations at these locations. Instructions were given to undertake the necessary follow-up to provide better facilities to the citizens of these remote areas. A tree plantation drive was conducted to mark World Environment Day. Visits were also made to the Government Ashram School and the Zilla Parishad School in Jamaya to review educational facilities. This tour proved significant in fostering trust, satisfaction, and a positive outlook towards the government among the citizens of the remote tribal region.