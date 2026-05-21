Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge Calls For Special Efforts to Increase Enrollment In ZP Schools | Sourced

Jalgaon: The District Collector Rohan Ghuge has appealed to teachers and education officials to make dedicated efforts to improve student enrollment and the quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools across the district.

The appeal was made during a review meeting held on Thursday at Shahu Maharaj Hall in the Zilla Parishad premises regarding various initiatives under the Nipun Bharat Mission. The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, Additional CEO Randhir Somvanshi, Deputy CEO Manoj Chaudhar, Education Officer Nilesh Patil, DIET Principal Dr Anil Zope, Secondary Education Officer Kalpana Chavan and other officials, along with headmasters and centre heads.

During the meeting, Collector Ghuge reviewed the progress of the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan in the district and stressed that Zilla Parishad schools are the foundation of education for rural students. He said these schools play a crucial role in shaping the future generation and, therefore, require focused efforts to improve both educational standards and student admissions.

He also announced that schools showing a significant rise in enrollment numbers would receive substantial funding through the District Planning Committee in the future. Such schools will also be specially honoured at the district level. He urged teachers to work sincerely and pay special attention to strengthening student enrollment and learning quality.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Karishma Nair said every school in the district should strive to achieve ‘Nipun’ status and stressed the need for collective efforts to improve student proficiency levels. She said education in Zilla Parishad schools should go beyond textbooks and should also focus on students’ general knowledge and overall intellectual development.

Officials also directed departments to prepare a detailed action plan and policy for improving learning outcomes. Monthly review meetings regarding the Nipun initiative will now be conducted at both district and taluka levels. It was also announced that meetings with teachers and headmasters will be organised regularly at the taluka level to review the progress of the mission.