Jalgaon: District Bank To Install Full-Size Statue Of Late Ajit Pawar | Representative

Jalgaon: The Jalgaon District Central Cooperative Bank will install a full-size statue of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on its premises. The statue is expected to be unveiled in the second week of October in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, according to bank Chairman Sanjay Pawar.

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar said the statue was being installed to honour Ajit Pawar’s contribution to the cooperative sector and to preserve his legacy for future generations. Bank Executive Director Jitendra Deshmukh was also present.

According to Sanjay Pawar, Ajit Pawar had extensive knowledge of cooperative institutions and played an important role in strengthening the sector. He said the proposed statue would be the first full-size statue of Ajit Pawar at a district central cooperative bank in Maharashtra outside Baramati.

The bronze statue is seven feet tall and weighs around 500 kg. Its work is currently in the final stages, Pawar said.

The unveiling ceremony is planned for the second week of October and is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and other dignitaries from the cooperative sector.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28, 2026. He had served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and was associated with the cooperative sector for several decades.