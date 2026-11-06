Jalgaon: Differently-Abled Students Make Diwali Gifts, Diyas And Decorative Items At Udaan Centre

Jalgaon: Challenging the perception that differently-abled children have limited abilities, students of the Udaan Training Centre for the Differently-Abled, run by the Rushil Multipurpose Foundation, have created a variety of decorative items and gifts for Diwali.

The initiative aims to nurture the students' talents, develop their skills and help them become financially independent.

Free Training for 110 Children

The Udaan Training Centre, which began in 2013 with just two children, now supports 110 children. The organisation does not charge any fees and receives no government grants.

Through its skill development department, the centre trains students to make various products, with the aim of helping them become self-reliant.

For Diwali, the students used their creativity and skills to produce decorative lamps, diyas (earthen lamps), akash kandils (lanterns), fragrant utane (traditional herbal body scrub), soaps, rangoli designs, torans (door hangings), homemade chocolates, Diwali gift boxes and mukhwas (mouth fresheners).

Harshali Chaudhari, director of Udaan, said the initiative aims not only to provide training but also to create a market for products made by the students, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

Dignitaries Unveil Handmade Products

District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jivane, Jain Industrial Group director Atul Jain and Supreme Company manager Suresh Mantri unveiled the products made by the students.

The dignitaries appreciated the students' creativity and craftsmanship. Residents also praised their efforts and expressed interest in purchasing the products.

Students Light 1,111 Handmade Diyas

Meanwhile, students of the Udaan Rehabilitation Centre for the Differently-Abled lit 1,111 diyas they had made themselves during a special ceremony at Chimukle Ram Mandir (Little Ram Temple).

The ceremony was held in the presence of the dignitaries.