Jalgaon: Diesel Shortage Disrupts Gas Cylinder And Ration Grain Transport, Long Queues Seen At Petrol Pumps | Vijay Gohil

Jalgaon: Even as the district administration has assured citizens that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the district, Jalgaon city is witnessing severe fuel scarcity, with long queues continuing outside petrol pumps and essential transport services getting affected due to diesel shortage.

The situation across the city has become increasingly tense, with lines of vehicles stretching nearly one kilometre outside several petrol pumps. Fuel supplied to pumps is reportedly getting exhausted within just three to four hours, leaving residents moving from one petrol pump to another in search of petrol and diesel. Many pumps have displayed “Out of Stock” boards as demand continues to rise sharply.

The diesel shortage has now started affecting daily life and essential services in the district. Trucks transporting LPG cylinders and ration grains have come to a halt in several places as drivers struggle to get fuel. In rural areas, farming activities have also been impacted as tractors remain unused due to the unavailability of diesel.

The fuel crisis has also affected civic and healthcare services. The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation’s ongoing drain-cleaning work has slowed down because of fuel shortage for machinery and vehicles. Several private hospitals that depend on diesel generators are also facing difficulties. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the administration requesting immediate diesel supply to hospitals to avoid disruption in patient care.

Authorities have observed a rise in panic buying and fuel hoarding by citizens. Large numbers of people have been reaching petrol pumps carrying cans, barrels and containers to store extra fuel. Following this, the district administration has instructed petrol pump operators not to dispense fuel in cans or barrels and to provide fuel only directly into vehicle tanks.

Despite the growing panic, district officials have maintained that there is adequate fuel stock available in Jalgaon. According to the administration, the current situation has mainly arisen because people are purchasing fuel far beyond their actual daily needs out of fear of a shortage. Officials have appealed to citizens not to panic or hoard fuel, assuring that supply is sufficient and normalcy will soon return.