Jalgaon: Dharangaon Poet Sanjeevkumar Sonawane’s Work Reaches Singapore Audience |

Jalgaon: As part of the Je Je Uttam (The Best of the Best) literary reading and appreciation initiative organised during the annual Ganeshotsav celebrations by the Singapore Maharashtra Mandal, poems by Dr Sanjeevkumar Sonawane from Dharangaon in Jalgaon district were recited and appreciated. Through the event, the poetry of a Khandesh-based poet reached audiences overseas.

Shital Bhatia, a Dharangaon resident who is currently Director of Engineering at Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), a multinational company, presented and appreciated two of Dr Sonawane’s poems: Bapane Ujed Anlyachi Goshta (The Story of Father Bringing Light), published in the Mauj Diwali issue, and Lakhabacha Vaja, published in the Kavitarati Diwali issue.

Her presentation received appreciation from Marathi poetry lovers in Singapore. Since 1994, the Singapore Maharashtra Mandal has been organising activities to preserve Marathi language, literature and culture, while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among Maharashtrians residing in Singapore.

The Mandal’s annual five-day Ganeshotsav festival is its most popular event. This year’s poetry reading and appreciation initiative was sponsored by the Language Department of the Government of Maharashtra and the State Marathi Development Institute.

Bhatia, who received appreciation from the Singapore audience for her presentation, is a university gold medallist in Master of Engineering. Despite holding a senior corporate position abroad, she has maintained a strong connection with Marathi language, literature and culture.