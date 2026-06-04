Jalgaon: Devdutt Gokhale Awarded PhD For Research Linking Shivaji Maharaj’s Forts To Contemporary Work Culture | Sourced

Jalgaon: Devdutt Charudutt Gokhale, a scholar of Maharashtra’s fort heritage, has been awarded a PhD under the Faculty of Commerce and Management at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. Gokhale received the official notification from the University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) V. L. Maheshwari, in the presence of other distinguished dignitaries.

The subject of Gokhale’s research was “An Analytical Study of Contemporary Work Culture and its Characteristics as Manifested through the Forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.” He carried out the research under the guidance of Dr Vishal Sunil Rana, Head of the Management Department at G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, and Director Prof. (Dr.) Preeti Agarwal.

As part of the study, 22 forts representing all three categories of fortifications, namely hill forts (Giridurg), sea forts (Jaldurg) and land forts (Bhuikot), were examined. Through extensive visits to these forts, various aspects such as architecture, administrative systems, water management practices, military engineering, historical campaigns and financial planning were studied in detail.

Based on the findings, models relevant to the modern era were developed by drawing parallels between the functioning of these forts and key elements of contemporary corporate work culture, skill development, human resource management and organisational development.

Gokhale also stated that a unique 30-hour course based on the Indian Knowledge Systems framework under the National Education Policy (NEP) has been designed for the academic sector. In addition, several significant recommendations emerging from the research have been submitted to various departments of the Government of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Gokhale expressed confidence that the research would prove beneficial to the corporate, academic and social sectors, while also contributing to the broader welfare of society. He noted that the study highlights how historical knowledge and governance practices can offer valuable insights for addressing contemporary organisational and developmental challenges.