Jalgaon: Dedicated Officers Are The Backbone Of Revenue Department, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil |

Jalgaon: Dedicated officers and employees are the true strength of the Revenue Department, as they play a key role in connecting the government with the people, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said on the occasion of Revenue Day. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held at the Collector's Office, where outstanding revenue officials and staff were honoured for their service.

Patil said the Revenue Department must function efficiently, transparently and in line with public expectations. He stressed the need to embrace technology and make effective use of digital systems to improve public services. He also said better coordination between public representatives and government officials is essential for the district's overall development.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge said the department's responsibilities extend beyond revenue collection and include disaster management, inter-departmental coordination and emergency response. He urged officials to work with patience, leadership and dedication while handling their regular duties as well as responsibilities during natural disasters and other emergencies.

MLAs Suresh Bhole and Nandkishor Mahajan, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Additional District Collector Shrimant Harkar, senior revenue officials and office-bearers of the Revenue Association attended the programme.