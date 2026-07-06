Jalgaon: Dare To Dream Big, Learn From Failure, Dr Jalinder Supekar Tells Students | Sourced

Jalgaon: Students must have the courage to dream big in life. Consistency, hard work, and time management are essential to turn those dreams into reality. In today's competitive era, while striving to carve out a unique identity, one should avoid the excessive use of mobile phones and social media. Special Inspector General of Police and Director General (Home Guards, Maharashtra State), Dr Jalinder Supekar, offered this valuable mantra for success: failure is the first step toward success, and true success comes to those who learn from failure and move forward rather than giving up.



He was speaking as the keynote speaker at a grand felicitation ceremony organised jointly by Nutan Maratha College (run by the Jalgaon District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj) and the Maratha Entrepreneurs' Cell. The event honoured over 250 meritorious Maratha students from the district who excelled in the 10th and 12th-grade examinations and competitive exams. College Principal Dr L. P. Deshmukh presided over the program, while Primary Education Officer Nilesh Patil, Deputy Director of the Tribal Development Department Kapil Pawar, and District Industries Centre Manager Anil Patil attended as chief guests.



In his presidential address, Principal Dr L. P. Deshmukh stated that honouring meritorious students is not merely a ceremony of appreciation but an initiative that inspires other students in the community. He urged students not to chase only after marks but to cultivate values such as character, discipline, honesty, and patriotism. Education Officer Nilesh Patil expressed the view that students should not limit themselves to textbook knowledge but should focus on personality development, a love for reading, and deepening their social awareness. Deputy Director Kapil Pawar highlighted the immense potential of students from rural areas and urged them to fully leverage available government opportunities and schemes to secure a place in the nation's administration through competitive examinations.



Industry Manager Anil Patil provided information on government employment and self-employment schemes, encouraging students to become job-creating entrepreneurs rather than mere job seekers.



At the ceremony, more than 250 meritorious students were felicitated with certificates of merit, mementoes, and floral bouquets. Overwhelmed by the honour, the students interacted directly with the dignitaries to clarify their doubts regarding career paths. Prof. Kamrin Shaikh conducted the proceedings effectively, while Prof. Sanjay Patil proposed the vote of thanks.