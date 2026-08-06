Jalgaon: Damini Squad's Undercover 'Operation Sajag' Exposes Mini-Mobile Racket Near Educational Institutions |

Jalgaon: In a successful undercover operation aimed at enhancing the safety of female students, the Jalgaon Police's Damini Squad posed as college students and exposed the illegal sale of miniature mobile phones outside educational institutions. The special drive, named 'Operation Sajag', has uncovered activities that police say could put students at risk.

Acting on instructions from District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, female officers dressed in plain clothes and blended in with students for several days while keeping watch outside schools and colleges. Their surveillance revealed that temporary roadside stalls were selling extremely small mobile phones that could be easily hidden from parents and teachers.

Police said the phones, priced between ₹900 and ₹1,000, were being marketed to school and college girls. During the operation, officers also found that some vendors allegedly allowed girls to use the devices to contact their boyfriends, raising concerns about the misuse of such phones and the vulnerability of students.

The Damini Squad confiscated several of these mini mobile phones from students during the operation. The school administration and the parents of the students concerned were called, and the devices were handed over to them after counselling. Police said the action helped expose a network involved in selling these concealed mobile phones near educational institutions.

Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare praised the Damini Squad for carrying out the operation successfully and said such proactive measures are important to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Following the operation, the Jalgaon Police appealed to citizens to immediately inform the Damini Squad if they notice anyone selling miniature mobile phones near schools, colleges, ST bus stands or rickshaw stands. Parents have also been advised to remain alert, monitor their children's activities, and ensure they are not using such devices to communicate with strangers.

The operation has received appreciation from residents, who have welcomed the police initiative and described it as an important step towards creating a safer environment for students.