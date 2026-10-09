Dhule: Couple Found Dead in Tapi River With Legs Chained Together, Police Probe Underway |

Dhule: The bodies of a young couple, originally from Padalsare in Amalner taluka and currently residing in Utran in Erandol taluka, were found floating in the Tapi River with their legs chained and locked together. The discovery has raised questions about whether the couple died by suicide or were murdered.

According to available information, Shyam Hari Patil (28) and his wife Sapna Patil (20) were found floating in the Tapi River near Nardana in Sindkheda taluka between noon and 1 pm on Thursday. Their legs were bound together with an iron chain secured by a lock.

Upon receiving the information, Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Kapadnis and his team rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies from the water and completed the inquest procedures. Police found that Shyam's left leg and Sapna's right leg were chained together and secured with a large lock. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Shyam had left his native village of Padalsare some years ago to work in Utran in Erandol taluka, where he was engaged in farming and tractor driving. Sapna was also living in the same area with her sister. The two met, fell in love and subsequently married.

The couple had gone out of town three or four days before the incident. However, the sudden discovery of their bodies in the river has raised questions about whether they died by suicide or were murdered.

Relatives gathered at the scene following the discovery. Police are conducting further investigations.