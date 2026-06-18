Jalgaon: Complete Unfinished Houses Immediately, Appeals ZP CEO Karishma Nair | Sourced

Jalgaon: With 5,949 houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) still incomplete in the district, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karishma Nair has launched a special campaign urging beneficiaries to complete construction and move into their own homes at the earliest.

A total of 76,754 houses were sanctioned for Jalgaon district under Phase I of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). While the majority have been completed, nearly 6,000 houses remain unfinished. To address this, the district administration has intensified efforts to ensure all eligible families receive the benefits of the scheme.

As part of the campaign, officials are visiting incomplete housing sites across the district, interacting with beneficiaries and encouraging them to expedite construction work. CEO Karishma Nair is conducting daily reviews of the progress made by Block Development Officers (BDOs) and has assigned specific targets for field visits and follow-up action.

Nair is also personally visiting villages to meet beneficiaries, understand the difficulties they face and provide guidance to help them complete their homes. She has appealed to beneficiaries who have received the first, second or third instalment of funds under the scheme to prioritise construction and take possession of their houses as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Additional CEO Randhir Somvanshi visited Ratnapimpri village in Parola taluka to review the status of incomplete housing projects. Parola Block Development Officer Bhushan Kadam and other officials were present during the inspection.

Officials and staff of the District Rural Development Agency are working in mission mode to resolve the issue of pending houses, said R.S. Lokhande, Project Director of the agency. He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts by the administration and beneficiaries would help complete all pending houses and ensure every eligible family in Jalgaon district has access to safe and dignified shelter.