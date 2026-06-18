Nashik: MLC Poll Records Massive 99.84% Voter Turnout; Counting On June 22 | Anand Chaini

Nashik: Voting for the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency seat of the Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed an impressive 99.84% turnout on Thursday, with 618 out of 619 eligible voters exercising their franchise. The counting of votes will take place on June 22, when the result will be officially declared.



Polling commenced at 8 a.m. across nine designated polling centres in the district. While voter turnout was initially slow during the morning hours, participation increased significantly in the afternoon, resulting in near-total voting by the close of polling at 4 p.m.



According to official figures, the electorate comprised 319 women corporators and 299 male corporators. Only one corporator from the Malegaon Municipal Corporation did not cast a vote. Eight polling centres recorded 100% voting, while one centre registered 98.81% turnout.



The election largely revolved around developments within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and rebel candidates, as the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, did not field an official candidate.



The Mahayuti's official nominee is Narendra Darade. However, the contest gained attention after Gokul Gite, brother of former BJP corporator Ganesh Gite, entered the fray. Following discussions with senior Mahayuti leaders, Gite announced the suspension of his campaign eight days before polling.

Meanwhile, BJP rebel candidate Prasad Hire extended his support to Darade, further consolidating backing for the Mahayuti nominee.