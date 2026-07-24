Jalgaon: Collector's Office Launches Special Cleanliness Drive, Tree Plantation Campaign | Sourced

Jalgaon: A special cleanliness drive and tree plantation programme was conducted at the Collector's Office premises on Friday under the guidance of District Collector Rohan Ghuge. The initiative aimed to promote a clean, green, and eco-friendly environment within the government office campus.

The cleanliness campaign was led by District Collector Ghuge, following which officers and employees planted various native tree saplings to spread the message of environmental conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghuge said cleanliness should not remain a one-day campaign but become a daily habit. He urged all officers and employees to take collective responsibility for maintaining a clean, green, and pleasant environment across the government office premises. He also stressed that nurturing every sapling is as important as planting it.

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Participants said the initiative would strengthen efforts to keep the Collector's Office premises cleaner, more attractive, and environmentally sustainable. They expressed confidence that the campaign would inspire similar initiatives in other government offices. Officers and employees also took a collective pledge to maintain cleanliness and ensure the regular care of the newly planted trees.

As part of the drive, officers and staff voluntarily cleaned the office premises, collecting plastic waste and other litter. Several native tree species were also planted across the campus.

Among those present were Additional District Collector Dr Shrimant Harkar, Deputy Collector (EGS) Manjusha Ghatge, Deputy Collector (Rehabilitation) Jitendra Kunwar, Deputy Collector (Revenue Administration) Vijaykumar Dhage, Tehsildar Suryavanshi, Uma Dhekale, and a large number of officers and employees from various departments. Officials and staff from the concerned departments contributed to the successful organisation of the programme.