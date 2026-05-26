Jalgaon Collector Rohan Ghuge Directs All Agencies To Stay Prepared For Monsoon Disasters |

Jalgaon: District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Rohan Ghuge, has directed all government agencies and departments to remain fully prepared for disaster management during the upcoming monsoon season.

A pre-monsoon review meeting was held through video conferencing at the District Collector’s office to assess preparedness measures across the district ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to begin in June. The meeting reviewed department-wise strategies and emergency response plans to handle possible flood situations, heavy rainfall and other monsoon-related emergencies.

In-charge Resident Deputy Collector Archana More, District Disaster Management Officer Narveer Rawal and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Read Also Nashik: Three Police Personnel Injured After Hand Grenade Explodes During Mock Drill In Ahilyanagar

During the review, detailed discussions were held regarding preparations to deal with heavy rainfall, flooding, power failures, traffic disruptions, waterlogging and public safety during emergencies. District Collector Rohan Ghuge instructed all departments to maintain proper coordination and ensure that disaster management systems remain active and efficient.

Officials were directed to identify waterlogging-prone areas in villages and cities and take immediate preventive measures. Instructions were also given to keep the disaster control room operational round-the-clock during the monsoon season.

The Public Works Department, National Highways Authority and other concerned agencies were instructed to inspect roads, bridges and drainage systems immediately and complete necessary repair works without delay.

The Mahavitaran department was directed to trim dangerous tree branches near power lines and ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply during the monsoon.

The Health Department was asked to maintain adequate stocks of medicines and keep medical teams and ambulances ready to prevent and respond to possible epidemic outbreaks during the rainy season.

Departments including Revenue, Police, Transport, Agriculture and Telecommunications were instructed to ensure the availability of manpower, machinery and emergency response equipment. Officials were also directed to issue timely warnings to residents living near rivers, streams and dams.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge stressed that citizen safety must remain the top priority and called for quick coordination and effective disaster management during the monsoon season. Senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting through video conferencing.