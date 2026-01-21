Jalgaon: Collector Appeals For Mass Participation In Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Program In Nanded | X/ @DRSUMITSINGHPHD

Jalgaon: District Collector Rohan Ghuge appealed to devotees from nine communities in the district – Sikh, Sikligar, Banjara, Labana, Sindhi, Mohiwal, Valmiki, Udasi, and Bhagat Namdev Warkari sect – to participate in large numbers in the “Hind-Di-Chadar” 350th martyrdom anniversary program of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji, to be held in Nanded.

Ghuge was speaking while giving information at a press conference organized at the District Collector's office today. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Meenal Karanwal and Resident Deputy Collector Vaishali Chavan were present on this occasion.

District Collector Ghuge further said that a large number of devotees from across the country and the state will be attending this ceremony, organised at Modi Maidan in Nanded on January 24th and 25th, and devotees from our district will also be participating. Committees have been formed at the district and taluka levels regarding this program, and tableaux are being circulated in all talukas for public awareness. Citizens are being informed about the program through announcements in villages, he added.

A request has been made to the DRM of Bhusawal and Nanded divisions, as well as to the state government, through letters and telephone calls, regarding the commencement of a special train to Nanded. If a special train is started, devotees will be able to take advantage of it. Devotees from Dhule and Nandurbar districts will also be able to benefit from this arrangement, he informed.

For the program, arrangements for transportation, drinking water, tea, snacks, and meals will be made for the devotees through registered charitable organizations. Various committees have been formed to coordinate everything from the devotees' travel to their participation in the program and their return journey. So far, five meetings have been held at the district level, and meetings have also been held at the taluka level.

The District Collector further said that the song sung by Sartaj is being played in movie theaters, schools, and colleges in the district in connection with the Shaheedi Samagam program, and various competitions such as elocution, essay writing, and drawing have been organized in schools.

15 students and 5 institutions that perform exceptionally well in these competitions will be given awards. Of these, 5 students will receive awards from the Chief Minister, 5 from the Guardian Minister, and 5 from the District Collector.

The information tableau prepared by the district administration for the 350th Shaheedi Samagam program of "Hind-di-Chadar" Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahibji, to be held in Nanded, was flagged off by District Collector Rohan Ghuge at the District Collector's office.

This tableau will be taken around Jalgaon city and its surrounding areas, and it is being used to promote and publicise the program organised in Nanded.