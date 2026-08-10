Jalgaon: Collective Effort Needed To Make ‘Drug-Free Youth, Developed India’ Campaign A Mass Movement, Says Raksha Khadse

Jalgaon: "The role of youth is crucial in the vision of a 'Developed India.' If youth fall prey to addiction, it impacts the development of the individual, the family, and society. Therefore, collective effort by the government, administration, public representatives, social and religious organisations, educational institutions, parents, and citizens is essential to transform the ‘Drug-Free Youth, Developed India’ campaign into a widespread mass movement," stated Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse.

A special meeting was held here on Sunday involving spiritual organisations, saints, public representatives, the administration, and representatives from voluntary and social organisations to mobilise the nationwide ‘Drug-Free Youth–Developed India’ campaign—launched at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—into a mass movement in Jalgaon district. Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse addressed the meeting via video conferencing. Attendees included Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Janardan Hari Ji Maharaj, MLA Suresh Bhole, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Karishma Nair, District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Jeevane, Colonel Minotra, and 'My Bharat' District Youth Officer Abhishek Chavre, along with representatives from various sectors.

Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse emphasised that for the country to achieve the goal of a 'Developed India' by 2047, its youth power must be healthy and free from addiction. She urged increased youth participation and the creation of public awareness regarding de-addiction in every village. She stressed the need for effective measures to curb the sale of tobacco, gutkha, and narcotics in the vicinity of schools and colleges. Raksha Khadse called upon everyone to work together to take the message of de-addiction—originating from Kashi—to every village, hamlet, settlement, and young person in Jalgaon district. Speaking on the occasion, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare urged the youth to cultivate positive hobbies and emphasised the need to encourage sports, physical exercise, reading, arts, skill development, and various social initiatives to channel their energy in a constructive direction. He advised them to use mobile phones, the internet, and social media positively and stated that soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country should be their true role models. He further remarked that de-addiction is not solely the responsibility of the government or the police but is a collective responsibility of the entire society.

MLA Suresh Bhole expressed the view that idle time and bad company can lead youth toward addiction; therefore, they should actively participate in sports, education, skill development, employment, business, and social activities. He urged families, society, and the administration to provide proper guidance and a positive environment for the youth. A call was made to realise the vision of an "Addiction-free and Developed Jalgaon District" by working effectively across four levels—public awareness, prevention, counselling, and rehabilitation—to ensure the success of the de-addiction campaign. Information regarding the 'RISE' de-addiction program, implemented by the district police force, was presented. At the conclusion of the meeting, the attendees took a collective pledge regarding de-addiction.