Jalgaon: Cleanliness Drive Implemented In Zilla Parishad Schools

Jalgaon: If a village sets its mind to something, anything is possible. On Saturday, women’s self-help groups and local youths joined the administration in a voluntary labour drive (shramdan) at Zilla Parishad schools across the district, resulting in the cleaning of 1,816 schools, their premises and classrooms. Villagers appreciated the transformed appearance of the schools.

The cleanliness drive was organised on Saturday, August 29, across 1,816 schools in the district. The initiative was conceived by Karishma Nair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad. Block Development Officers, Block Education Officers, Zilla Parishad officials and village sarpanchs participated in the drive.

Additionally, local women’s groups, self-help groups and youths enthusiastically contributed their labour. Classrooms, school premises, restrooms and other nearby public spaces across these 1,816 Zilla Parishad schools were cleaned.

District Collector Rohan Ghuge visited the Zilla Parishad school in Malpur (Amalner taluka) and personally participated in the cleanliness drive. Similarly, Primary Education Officer Nilesh Patil visited the school in Adavad (Chopda taluka) and took part in the initiative.