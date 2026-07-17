Jalgaon: Citizens To Hold Protest In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike On Monday | X/@abhijeet_dipke

Jalgaon: Residents of Jalgaon have extended their support to the ongoing hunger strike by social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over issues related to education, environmental protection and the future of students in Ladakh. To express solidarity with his movement, citizens will stage a peaceful demonstration outside the District Collector's Office on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of like-minded citizens held in Jalgaon. The gathering was attended by Gajanan Malpure, Sharad Tayade, Adv. Jamil Deshpande, Vinod Shinde, Ashok Ladvanjari, Jamil Shaikh, along with several social activists and prominent citizens.

Peaceful Protest Planned

The demonstration will be held outside the District Collector's Office from 12 noon to 1 pm on Monday. Participants said the protest aims to extend moral support to Wangchuk's demands concerning the education system, environmental conservation, students' future and democratic values.

Appeal for Public Participation

Those present said the issues raised by Wangchuk are not confined to Ladakh but concern the future of students and young people across the country. They stressed that every responsible citizen should support peaceful movements that seek reforms in education and environmental protection.

The organisers have appealed to social organisations, youth groups, students, teachers, parents and citizens from Jalgaon city and district to participate in large numbers.

The appeal has been issued by Gajanan Malpure, Adv. Jamil Deshpande, Jamil Shaikh, Sharad Tayade, Pramod Patil, Ashok Ladvanjari, Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Shinde, Sunil Mali, Dnyaneshwar Koli, Lalit Sharma, Vinayak Patil, Chetan Pawar, Pradip Patil, Ramesh Patil, and other members of the citizens' group. They urged people to join the peaceful demonstration and support what they described as a movement for the future of students and the protection of democratic values.