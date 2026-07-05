Jalgaon: Chemical Tanker Rams Stationary Container, Driver Killed; Major Disaster Averted | AI

Jalgaon: A chemical tanker driver was killed after his vehicle crashed into the rear of a stationary container truck near the Sabgavhan toll plaza on the Dhule–Parola highway on Saturday. The impact triggered a fire in the tanker's cabin, but timely action by emergency responders prevented a major disaster.

The tanker, bearing Gujarat registration number GJ-18-BV-8315, was travelling from Dhule towards Parola when it rammed into the parked container. The collision was so severe that one of the tanker's tyres burst and the cabin caught fire. The driver died on the spot due to the impact and the blaze.

The Parola Fire Brigade rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the accident. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to the tanker, which was carrying Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), a highly reactive industrial chemical used in the production of polyurethane foam, coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Since the chemical remained contained, a potentially serious hazardous incident was avoided.

As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily stopped traffic in both directions on the Dhule–Parola highway. The closure led to traffic congestion, with vehicles lined up for nearly two kilometres. The tanker, which was travelling from Gujarat to Odisha, and the damaged container were later moved to the roadside with the help of a crane, allowing traffic to resume.

Police, the fire brigade and other emergency agencies coordinated the rescue and traffic management operations under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre. Further investigation into the accident is underway.