Jalgaon: CEO Karishma Nair Reviews Students' Learning, Inspects Dhanora School And Health Centre |

Jalgaon: Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karishma Nair paid a surprise visit to the Zilla Parishad Primary School and the Primary Health Centre in Dhanora, Chopda Taluka, on Friday to review education and healthcare services. During the visit, she interacted with students, reviewed lessons from the curriculum, and inspected the implementation of the 'Nipun' (foundational literacy and numeracy) sessions.



While visiting the Dhanora Zilla Parishad Primary School, CEO Karishma Nair inspected the cleanliness of the school premises. She also inquired about teaching methods, subjects taught, and student progress. Engaging directly with the students, she reviewed various lessons from the curriculum and appreciated their spontaneous responses.



She also reviewed the 'Nipun' sessions regularly conducted in Zilla Parishad schools. After ensuring the effective implementation of this initiative designed to develop students' foundational skills in language and mathematics, she held a candid interaction with the students. She also provided guidance to the teachers, urging them to play a more active role in delivering quality education. She issued instructions to effectively implement the 'Nipun Bharat' campaign to foster foundational skills while consistently monitoring each student's academic progress.



Subsequently, CEO Karishma Nair visited the Primary Health Centre in Dhanora, where she inspected cleanliness, medicine stocks, patient facilities, and the quality of healthcare services. He instructed Health Department officials to ensure that citizens in rural areas receive quality and timely healthcare services, maintain adequate stocks of medicines, accord top priority to cleanliness, and prevent any shortage of medicines under any circumstances. This surprise visit facilitated a direct review of operations at the school and the Primary Health Centre, with an emphasis on strengthening administrative accountability.