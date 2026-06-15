Jalgaon: CEO Karishma Nair Personally Welcomes Students As ZP Schools Reopen With Grand Praveshotsav | Sourced

Jalgaon: Schools across the district came alive with excitement on Monday as students returned after the summer vacation. The first day of the new academic year was celebrated with great enthusiasm. Schools were specially decorated to welcome children, who were greeted with traditional rituals, including ovalni (ceremonial waving of lamps) and flower showers, accompanied by the vibrant sounds of dhol-tasha. School officials and local dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Zilla Parishad schools across the district celebrated the annual Praveshotsav (school entry festival) with enthusiasm. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Karishma Nair personally welcomed students at the Zilla Parishad schools in Savkheda Sim and Dambhurni in Yaval taluka, located at the foothills of the Satpura mountain range.

The students extended a traditional welcome to CEO Karishma Nair in a cheerful and festive atmosphere. She was visibly touched by the children's innocent and heartfelt reception.

Several activities were organised on the very first day to encourage students' interest in education, foster a love for learning, and make the entry festival memorable. A procession featuring students riding in decorated bullock carts was taken through the village, with CEO Karishma Nair actively participating. Upon reaching the school premises, she distributed uniforms and textbooks to the students.

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Young Girl Interviews the Chief Executive Officer

A special programme was organised at the Savkheda Sim School as part of the Praveshotsav celebrations. Komal Sonawane, a Class V student of the Zilla Parishad school, expressed her desire to interview CEO Karishma Nair. Encouraging the young student's enthusiasm, Nair readily agreed.

Komal confidently conducted the interview using questions she had prepared and written herself. Her initiative and confidence were widely appreciated by those present. The tribal dance performance presented by the girl students also received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Among those present on the occasion were Block Education Officer Firoz Pathan, Cluster Head Vijay Thakur, and Headmaster Sandeep.