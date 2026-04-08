Jalgaon: Central Railway’s Bhusawal Division Achieves Record ₹1,736 Crore Earnings In FY 2025–26 | MoneyControl

Jalgaon: The Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has achieved a record-breaking performance in the financial year 2025–26, earning its highest-ever revenue of ₹1,736 crore, officials said.

Divisional Railway Manager Punit Agrawal shared the details during a press conference in Bhusawal. He said the division has surpassed its previous record of ₹1,628.49 crore recorded in FY 2024–25, registering a growth of 6.62 per cent.

Passenger revenue remained the biggest contributor, reaching ₹938.01 crore, with a growth of 9.01 per cent. Officials said this reflects rising passenger numbers, improved services, and better management.

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The division also recorded strong growth in freight operations. Revenue from automobile transport touched ₹51.65 crore, higher than the earlier record of ₹41.10 crore. A total of 351 automobile racks were handled during the year, compared to 303 in the previous record year.

Revenue from maize transport stood at ₹83.95 crore, crossing the earlier high of ₹76.36 crore. Foodgrain transport also reached a new peak of ₹99.70 crore, surpassing the previous best of ₹81.98 crore.

Non-fare revenue also saw improvement. Income from parking contracts reached ₹5.21 crore, showing a growth of 16.04 per cent. Catering services brought in ₹11.30 crore, while commercial publicity generated ₹8 crore, with a growth of 5.54 per cent.

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The division also strengthened its ticket checking drives. Ticket checking revenue rose to ₹81.23 crore, higher than the previous best of ₹71.06 crore. A total of 9.63 lakh cases were detected, marking an increase over earlier figures.

Officials said the overall performance reflects strong planning, better execution, and the collective efforts of railway staff. The Bhusawal Division has set a new benchmark in operations and revenue within Indian Railways and aims to continue this growth while providing safe and efficient services to passengers.