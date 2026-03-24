Jalgaon Book Festival 2026 Begins With Enthusiasm; Call To Promote Reading Culture | Sourced

Jalgaon: Emphasising that the need for reading books remains undiminished even in today's modern digital era, dignitaries speaking at the inauguration of the Jalgaon Book Festival 2026 today highlighted the unparalleled importance of such festivals in strengthening the library movement and issued a collective appeal to promote a vibrant reading culture.



Organised jointly by the District Library Officer's Office, Jalgaon, and the V.V. Library under the aegis of the State Government's Department of Higher and Technical Education, the two-day 'District Book Festival 2026' commenced today amidst great enthusiasm. The festivities began this morning with a traditional 'Grathadindi' (book procession), held in the presence of Mayor Deepmala Kale. Present on this occasion were Education Officer Kalpana Chavan, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Librarian (V.V. Library, Jalgaon) Anil Atre, Assistant Director of Libraries Sachin Jopule, among others.

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The Book Festival was formally inaugurated by the dignitaries at 11:00 AM. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including former Mayor Seema Bhole; Assistant Director of Libraries Sachin Jopule; District Information Officer Dr Ravindra Thakur; President (Jalgaon District Library Association) Satish Patil; Librarian (V.V. Library, Jalgaon) Anil Atre; V.V. Library Secretary Prof. Dr Shubhada Kulkarni; and District Library Officer Chandrashekhar Thakur. During the event, the dignitaries shared their thoughts and addresses with the audience.



A seminar was organised on the theme, "The Evolving Reading Culture in Changing Times". During this seminar, speakers offered insights and guidance regarding the changing trends in reading within the digital age and underscored the enduring significance of reading books.



At the book festival, citizens are being treated to a rich array of literary and cultural programs, alongside a comprehensive exhibition and sale of books. Stalls representing various publishing houses have also been set up at the venue. This initiative is receiving an enthusiastic response from students, readers, and literature enthusiasts.



Meanwhile, on the second day of the Book Festival, March 25th, a symposium titled "AI and the Marathi Language" has been organised to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the Marathi language against the backdrop of modern technology. Additionally, a poets' gathering and various cultural programs have been scheduled. The organisers have appealed to the public to visit the Book Festival and take advantage of this initiative.